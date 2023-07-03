Today's Talker: What's going on with Twitter now? Limited reading posts explained

Some Twitter users are upset over the social media platform's latest change. Users now have limits on how many posts they can view each day. Verified accounts are limited to reading six thousand posts a day. Unverified accounts can read 600 posts a day. And new accounts are limited to 300 posts a day.

CEO Elon Musk says the restrictions prevent unauthorized scraping of valuable data.

The new rule locked out thousands of users over the weekend.

The policy change is only temporary, but after facing backlash Musk said he would raise the limit on how many tweets accounts can read each day.

Meanwhile... the organization that produces the Oscars is adding some a-list names to its membership roster. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited Taylor Swift, Keke Palmer and Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan to become members.

Keke Palmer was one of the actors who some critics say was overlooked and snubbed by the academy earlier this year after a standout performance in Jordan Peele's "Nope".

Swift garnered Oscar buzz in her own right for the 2023 season with her directorial debut on "All too well: the short film"... But did not end up receiving an Oscar nod.

Quan is being invited to join the academy after winning the best supporting actor Oscar in March for his role in "Everything everywhere all at once." They are among 398 artists who are receiving invites.

