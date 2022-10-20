Watch Now
Today's Talker: Viral TikTok shows grandmother who ranks her grandkids

Check out this New Jersey grandmother's brutal "Ranking board."
Today's Talker is all about a grandmother's love for her grandkids, or should we say, her favorite grandkids
Posted at 6:40 AM, Oct 20, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Today's Talker is all about a grandmother's love for her grandkids, or should we say, her favorite grandkids.

A comedian named Dan Lamorte has gone viral on TikTok after showing off his New Jersey grandmother's brutal "Ranking board," where she ranks her grandchildren from most to least favorite.

@danlamorte Are you the favorite? #familythings #familyfun #familyfeud #grandma #grandparents #grandmasoftiktok #grandmagonewild #rankings #ranking #funnyfamily #funnygrandma #familycomedy #cousins #cousinsgoals ♬ original sound - Dan LaMorte

