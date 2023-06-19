Today's Talker: 'Travis, I'm pregnant'

Netflix's mega-hit series "Stranger Things" is about to get terminated.

Actress Linda Hamilton is joining the cast of stranger things for its 5th and final season.

Hamilton is best known for playing Sarah Conner in the Terminator movies.

Stranger Things is a big hit on Netflix.

The company's chief action officer happens to be Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hamilton's Terminator co-star.

He helped announce Hamilton's news during an event in Brazil on Saturday.

Hamilton says she is a huge fan of Stranger Things.

It's unclear what role she will play in season five.

Production on the show is on hold right now because of the writers' strike.

Meanwhile... Kardashian clan is about to get a little bigger.

The family will soon be adding another member.

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant!

She made the announcement at Friday's Blink 182 concert.

The father is the band's drummer, Travis Barker.

Kardashian posted a video on her social media accounts that shows her in the audience holding up a sign that says, "Travis, I'm pregnant."

He responded by jumping off the stage and kissing her, while the audience roared.

This will not be their first time at parenthood --- they both have several children from previous relationships.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip