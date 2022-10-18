Today's Talker: Toddler goes viral for having creepy doll

Today's Talker is all about a toddler who's gone viral for her friendship with her doll. But let's be clear, this isn't just any doll. It's a creepy doll!

This doll's name is Chloe. Three-year-old Briar was immediately drawn to Chloe when she saw her at a Halloween store.

Her mother relented and bought her the doll with its cracked face, red light-up eyes, and demonic laugh. She even nicknamed her "Creepy Chloe."

But, Briar loves Chloe, and when she took her on a trip to Disney World, the staff there was also smitten.

In full princess attire, Chloe got Briar and her mom special treatment, including a special cupcake and a backstage tour of the haunted mansion.

Pictures of the creepiest doll on earth in the happiest place on earth with her loving owner went viral on social media.

