Today's Talker: Toddler goes viral for having creepy doll

Pictures of the creepiest doll on earth in the happiest place on earth with her loving owner went viral on social media.
Today's Talker is all about a toddler who's gone viral for her friendship with her doll. But let's be clear, this isn't just any doll. It's a creepy doll! This doll's name is Chloe. Three-year-old Briar was immediately drawn to Chloe when she saw her at a Halloween store. Her mother relented and bought her the doll with its cracked face, red light-up eyes, and demonic laugh. She even nicknamed her "Creepy Chloe."
Posted at 6:47 AM, Oct 18, 2022
But, Briar loves Chloe, and when she took her on a trip to Disney World, the staff there was also smitten.

In full princess attire, Chloe got Briar and her mom special treatment, including a special cupcake and a backstage tour of the haunted mansion.

