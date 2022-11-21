Today's Talker: Todd and Julie Chrisley from 'Chrisley Knows Best' to be sentenced to prison

It's time for Today's Talker: Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are being sentenced on Monday.

This comes after prosecutors say the couple was driven by greed and committed extensive bank fraud while hiding their wealth from tax authorities. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were convicted of several tax crimes, and Julie Chrisley was found guilty of obstruction of justice and wire fraud. According to AP News, federal prosecutors determined Todd Chrisley could face 22 years and Julie could face 12 and a half years.

Watch Today's Talker at the top of this article.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip