Today's Talker: Today Show brings Christmas carolers to Al Roker's home

The holidays in Rockefeller Plaza are always the most festive place in New York City, but it hasn’t really been the same without the Today Show's beloved Al Roker.

Al is still at home recuperating after a month-long hospital stay due to blood clots, so the Today team decided to bring the holidays straight to his doorstep.

Dozens of the show’s famous faces and behind-the-scenes workers showed up to surprise Roker with Christmas carols, who was clearly moved by the display of love.

Roker went on to joke that he was surprised his coworkers could pull it off “without teleprompters,” and that he has missed everyone so much during his recovery.

Watch the full segment above.

