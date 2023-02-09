Today's Talker: Titanic film anniversary, Damar Hamlin could play football again

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker!

One of the biggest movies of all-time sails back into theaters this weekend, as "Titanic" celebrates its 25th anniversary. The film debuted in theaters on December 19, 1997. The slight delay to the anniversary release is likely due to James Cameron's latest blockbuster, "Avatar: The Way of Water," which arrived in theaters just three days before "Titanic's" anniversary.

We're switching gears for our second talker, from movies to sports.

At least one doctor believes Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin still has a football career.

The medical director of the NFL players union gave an interview where he "Guarantees Damar Hamlin will play professional football again."

This was the first time a medical professional has publicly indicated Hamlin could return to the field.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2.

Medical personnel restored his heartbeat on the field before taking him to the hospital where he spent nine days.

