Today's Talker: This is what we Googled the most in 2022

Google's 2022 list showed there was high interest in the Oscars moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock
Posted at 6:39 AM, Dec 08, 2022
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Trending this morning is what we searched for in 2022. Google has published its 'year-in-search' list for 2022, which is a look back at the top trending searches of the year.

The number one trending search globally was "Wordle," the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the new york times.

Other top searches included 'Johnny Depp' in the people category and the actors category, 'Novak Djokovic' in the athletes category, and 'Ukraine' in the news category.

Google's 2022 list also showed there was high interest in the Oscars moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian joked about the Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The incident landed at number 8 in the top trending "News" category.

