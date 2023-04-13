Today's Talker: The world's shortest dog, NYC's first-ever rat czar

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker!

Meet Pearl, the world's shortest dog! She's a two-year-old chihuahua and she's shorter than a popsicle stick and only about as long as a dollar bill! The "Pocket-sized pup" is the new official holder of the Guinness world record for the shortest dog alive.

She was born in Orlando, Florida and is actually related to the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who had the same owner. Pearl's owner says she is a bit of a diva.

She enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon and loves "dressing up nice."

New York City has hired its first-ever "rat czar."

Wednesday the mayor announced the city's director of rodent mitigation. The job consists of "innovative ways to cut off rats' food sources" in the city as well as use technology to detect and exterminate rat populations.

The rat czar will work with other city agencies to do the work including departments of health and hygiene, parks and recreation, and sanitation.

