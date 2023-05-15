Today's Talker: The world's oldest dog just turned 31 years old

It's time for Today's Talker. Our first topic: The world has a new oldest dog.

Meet Bobi, the Portuguese pooch who just turned 31. That not only makes him the oldest living dog, but the oldest canine ever recorded.

Bobi's family threw him a birthday party Saturday. His owner says the secret to Bobi's longevity is the calm, peaceful environment that southern Portugal offers. Bobi is a Portuguese dog trained to guard livestock.

Our next topic: Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital and recuperating well. That's according to a social media post from his daughter, who says he was released a few weeks ago. On Instagram, her father also thanked those who have supported him since he was hospitalized in Atlanta on April 11 for an unknown medical condition.

Finally: The list of the most popular baby names for 2022 is out. Olivia and Liam each took the number one spot again - Liam for the sixth year in a row, and Olivia for the fourth.

There's only one new name that made the top 10 list this year - Luna.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip