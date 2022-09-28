Today's Talker: The top 10 tv shows of all time according to the Rolling Stone

MILWAUKEE — Today's Talker is all about the best tv shows! I'm sure everyone has a favorite or two of their own, but did they land on the new list from "Rolling Stone" that's named the greatest 100 tv shows of all time? The new list that's been updated from the magazine's original 2016 article, includes a wide variety of shows. So, let's find out which show came in at number one!

Coming in at number 10 is the Mary Tyler Moore show. Four years after the end of her beloved run on the Dick Van Dyke Show, Mary Tyler Moore returned to tv as both producer and star of this trailblazing series about a single woman reinventing herself in a new city

In 9th place was 'Atlanta' which was created by Donald Glover.

And in 8th place, we've got 'Cheers' which ran on NBC with star actors Sam Malone and Diane Chambers.

Now in #7 place is 'Mad Men.'

And coming in at number 6 is 'Seinfeld' starring Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander.

Moving on to the top 5 now. Taking 5th place is 'Fleabag.'

Number 4 is 'The Wire'

And in third, 'Breaking Bad.'

Taking the number 2 spot is one of the longest running, most influential, most acclaimed tv comedies of them all 'The Simpsons.

And now to the winner, and still undisputed champion, from North Caldwell, New Jersey, coming in heavy at 86 episodes filled with whacking, psychiatric analysis, and gabagool, it's The Sopranos!

David Chase's creation topped the list again! For those who might not have seen the Sopranos, mob boss Tony Soprano who's played by the late James Gandolfini juggles the problems of his family life with those of a "Family" of a different sort, the mob. There were a lot of big names in this show--Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Steven Van Zandt, Michael Imperioli, and Tony Sirico who just passed away this summer. He played "Paulie Walnuts" on the show.

Other big-name shows that made the list were 'Friends' which landed at 49 and The Office which took the 34th slot.

