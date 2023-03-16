Today's Talker: The most popular dog in the U.S. is no longer a Labrador Retriever

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker.

Star Wars fans have been waiting years for this one. Disney has just unveiled a 'real' lightsaber at South by Southwest.

The device was unveiled as part of Disney's Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Experience at Disneyland.

The lightsaber is getting mixed reactions. Some don't like the size of the handle while one person on social media says they've never wanted something so much.

But unfortunately, Disney has not announced plans to sell the saber to the general public.

The U.S. has a new favorite dog after more than 30 years.

With their bat-like ears and wrinkly noses, French Bulldogs are now top dogs in the country.

According to the American Kennel Club's 2022 registration statistics, the cute and compact french bulldog now sits in the number one spot.

It's the first time in 31 years the Labrador Retriever has been unseated as the most popular dog breed in the country.

They're not typically prone to barking and don't need as much exercise as larger dogs, making them a good fit for those living in apartments or smaller homes.

