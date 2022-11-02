Today's Talker: The Backstreet Boys drop a Christmas album

MILWAUKEE — The countdown to the holidays is on and for those of you who are already jamming out to the classics, we've got something for you to add to your holiday playlist: the Backstreet Boys! They dropped a festive new music video yesterday to Wham's "Last Christmas." Check it out!

It’s officially the holiday season! 🎄 To kick things off, the music video for “Last Christmas” is OUT NOW! We hope you all enjoy it! 🎁 Watch here: https://t.co/d8HtPpW6Dc



A special thanks to @BrooksBrothers for gifting the wardrobe for the video! 🖤 #AVeryBackstreetChristmas pic.twitter.com/LOfSRhbawC — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) November 1, 2022

This is a snippet they shared on Twitter. The music video follows the singers getting ready to launch their first-ever holiday album, "A very backstreet Christmas," which dropped October 14th ahead of Mariah season which officially began yesterday.

"A very backstreet Christmas" features three original songs and plenty of holiday classics, including "White Christmas," "Silent Night" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip