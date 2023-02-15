Today's Talker: Ted Lasso teaser trailer released

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker! For the second day in a row, we have multiple trending stories.

Jennifer Lopez revealed in an Instagram post that she and husband Ben Affleck got tattoos for Valentine's Day. The singer's tattoo is an arrow piercing an infinity sign made up of her and Ben's names, while his includes aarows with the couple's first initials. Jennifer Lopez captioned the photos "Happy Valentine's Day my love #CommitmentIsSexy."

Ted Lasso is back. Apple debuted a teaser for season three announcing new episodes will return on Wednesday, March 15th.

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.

The critically-acclaimed series has won multiple awards including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis also earned an outstanding lead actor Emmy for his titular role. This is the first Apple TV plus show launching mid-week.

New episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service.

He's known for his music and for wearing shorts on the red carpet... now Pharrell Williams is moving up in the fashion world.

The American musician, record producer, and designer will succeed Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton's men's creative director. That's according to a statement issued by the french luxury fashion house on Tuesday.

Pharrell's first collection for the brand will debut in June during men's fashion week in Paris. Abloh passed away in November 2021 at 41 years old following a private battle with cancer.

