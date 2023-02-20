Today's Talker: Team Giannis defeats Team Lebron in All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The best of the best laced them up in the NBA over the weekend for the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. It was Team Giannis versus team Lebron under the bright lights.

And of course Milwaukee's own Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team won, even though Giannis only had one play because of his sprained right wrist. His absence allowed for Jayson Tatum to take over, scoring 55 points. That's a new all-star game record for the most points since Anthony Davis' 52 points in 2017. The final score was 184 to 175.

According to ESPN and the Associated Press, Giannis is expected to travel to New York today for further testing on his injured wrist.

Come this time in 2025, Bucks fans are hoping that the Deer District will be filled, not just with Bucks fans, but basketball fans from across the country.

The Milwaukee Bucks submitted bids to host an NBA all-star game in either 2025 or 2026.

The city hasn't hosted since 1977.

Fans say there's no better time to bring the best of basketball to the Cream City.

