Today's Talker: Taylor Swift fans break Ticketmaster

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's now time for Today's Talker! More Taylor Swift concert tickets are going on sale today after millions of "Swifties" overwhelmed Ticketmaster yesterday, crashing their website with unprecedented demand.

It was a high-stakes game of refreshing for die-hard fans yesterday, desperate to see Swift perform for the first time in 5 years.

While her tour isn't stopping in Milwaukee, she will have three shows in Chicago this June. That's the closest city for Milwaukee swifties to get to.

Right now, the website is functional but you'll need to create an account with Ticketmaster to actually get in and try to snag tickets. Despite all the bad blood swifties ran into yesterday, they say it's all worth it.

Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" kicks off March 18th in Arizona.

