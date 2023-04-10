Today's Talker: Taylor Swift breaks up with longtime beau

Super-star Taylor Swift and her long-time boyfriend actor Joe Alwyn are calling it quits. A source close to Taylor confirmed the news to CNN saying "Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. They simply grew apart and plan to remain friends."

Swift and Alwyn were first linked romantically in 2016.

Alwyn has appeared as a guest on several of Swift's tracks, including playing piano on the Grammy-winning album 'Folklore.'

