Today's Talker: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy, Barbie movie's usage of pink paint may have led to a shortage

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy:

We start off with an update on Taylor Swift's recent relationship with Matty Healy, frontman of the band The 1975. We first announced that the two got together a month ago. Well, now that seems to be over.

Throughout their relationship, the couple was spotted in public together at least several times. Healy also attended all six of Swift's Eras Tour shows in Philadelphia and Nashville.

Barbie movie uses a lot of pink:

Barbie is synonymous with the color pink. So it's no surprise that the filmmakers for the upcoming "Barbie" movie literally painted her world pink.

So much so, it might have led to a global shortage of pink paint according to the movie's production designer. The director said she wanted pinks very bright and everything to be "almost too much."

An official at a paint company confirmed that the production used a lot of pink, but added there were other factors that contributed to paint scarcity back when many products were limited by global supply issues.

Moviegoers don't have to wait too long to see the pink world that was created.

"Barbie" hits theaters July 21.

