Today's Talker: Tacos and Tequila festival lineup, new feature in BMWs

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! The lineup for the Tacos and Tequila Festival is here plus, BMW unveiled a new feature for its vehicles on Wednesday.

Lineup for Tacos and Tequila Festival:

Fat Joe, Baby Bash, the Ying Yang Twins, and Chingy will be performing in Franklin for the Tacos and Tequila Festival. In addition to these performances, the lineup will also include Twista, Mike Jones, and Petey Pablo.

There will also be taco chefs and restaurants showcasing 100 street tacos with hand-crafted margarita options. The festival is happening at Franklin Field on September 16th.

New feature in BMW vehicles:

The newest BMW will apparently let drivers change lanes just by using their eyes. BMW unveiled its new five-series sedan Wednesday.

The German luxury automaker highlighted the car's optional highway assistant system, saying it allows drivers to go long distances on major highways without touching the steering wheel or pedals.

Drivers will be able to change lanes on the highway just by looking at one of the vehicle's outside mirrors. Instead of having drivers request it, the new automated driving system suggests a lane change depending on the road situation. The system relies on a camera mounted behind the steering and directed at the driver.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip