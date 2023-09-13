Watch Now
NewsToday's Talker

Actions

Today's Talker: Swift gets video of the year, and *Nsync reunited

In Today's Talker - A reunion 10 years in the making and Taylor Swift dominates the MTV music video awards. Swift took home her second consecutive video of the year award last night.
*NSYNC, one of the leading boy bands of the 90s, reunited in full – yes, that means Justin Timberlake was there – during Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards.
Posted at 7:00 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 08:00:48-04

In Today's Talker - A reunion 10 years in the making and Taylor Swift dominates the MTV music video awards.

Swift took home her second consecutive video of the year award last night.

The singer-songwriter was on hand to accept her moon-man trophy for her "Anti-hero" music video.

But - that wasn't the only time she would have to accept an award.

When it was all said and done -- she went home with a total of 9 VMA's.

Perhaps the biggest moment of the night sent 90s pop and boy band fans into a frenzy.

*Nsync reunited on stage for the first time since 2013.

All 5 members of the band presented the award for best pop video.

Swift may have taken home to the moon man for her hit "Anti-hero" -- but judging by the excitement on her face when the boy band stepped on stage -- she was just as excited about their appearance.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device