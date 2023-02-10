Today's Talker: Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna's halftime show

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker and it's all about Rihanna!

Last-minute preparations are underway in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl 57 including putting the final touches on the much-anticipated halftime show. Pop star Rihanna, who will headline the Apple Music Halftime Show on Sunday, held a media event Thursday ahead of her performance.

Rihanna says she's been so focused on the show leading up to this weekend that she totally forgot about her upcoming birthday and was up until the wee hours working on logistics and other pre-show preparations.

While she didn't give away many specifics, she made it clear that she's excited about the opportunity to perform on the world's largest stage.

Super Bowl 57 takes place on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs vying for the championship.

