Today's Talker: Super Bowl LVII

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker. This year's Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will make history.

It's the first time in history that two black quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts, will start in the big game.

Patrick Mahomes is already the third black quarterback to win the Super Bowl, a title he nabbed when he won the playoffs in 2020.

If the Chiefs win, Mahomes will be the first black quarterback in NFL history to win multiple super bowls.

And if Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gets the trophy, he'll become the fourth black quarterback to win it.

There's some good news for anyone planning a Super Bowl party. Some game day foods are actually cheaper than they were last year.

Chicken wing prices are down 22% this year. Avocados are 20% cheaper, according to a new report from Wells Fargo.

Hamburgers, bacon, and sirloin steaks have also dropped in price, according to the report.

But not everything is cheaper. The report says you'll pay more for other party staples like chips, soda, and beer.

Super Bowl 57 kicks off on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

