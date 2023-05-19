Today's Talker: Starbucks is changing its ice, Ludacris gets a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker. We have two topics for you today. One is about Ludacris, and the other is about Starbucks.

Rapper and actor Ludacris has been awarded a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

LL Cool J and Vin Diesel spoke at the ceremony yesterday.

Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, has sold more than 24 million albums.

He's also played "Tej Parker" in many of the Fast and Furious films, including Fast X which comes out Friday.

Starbucks is changing a key ingredient in its cold drinks.

The coffee shop chain is changing its ice cubes, replacing the current cubes with smaller nugget ice for their drinks. Starbucks says the new ice is made with machines that use less water. The company has a goal of cutting its water usage in half by 2030.

Customers should know that the nuggets do not melt any faster and baristas are using the same ice scoop so customers should not expect less ice in their drinks. The company will be rolling out the new ice to all its stores over the next several years.

