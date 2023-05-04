Today's Talker: Star Wars Day, Taylor Swift, and a unique game day snack

MILWAUKEE — Time for Today's Talker. We've got topics related to Taylor Swift, Star Wars, and hockey!

A unique game day snack:

A hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is going viral for his unusual choice of drink during games.

19-year-old Zachary L'Heureux grimaced as he squeezed a bottle of mustard and took a swig.

This was during the Halifax Mooseheads playoff game.

L'Heureux says that he drinks mustard to help relieve leg cramps.

He's been using the condiment during games for years but not many teammates are willing to join in.

It's Star Wars Day!

May the 4th be with you. It's Star Wars day!

In honor of the occasion, we're unveiling this Ueck Skywalker bobblehead.

The Brewers are hosting Star Wars night on May 13th.

And a special ticket package includes the Ueck Skywalker bobblehead.

Taylor Swift's new love-interest:

Bouncing back after heartbreak...singer Taylor Swift may have found a new love interest.

Swift is reportedly dating Matty Healy, frontman of the band "1975."

Someone close to the two claims the two are "Madly in love".

And they are ready to go public with their relationship at Swift's upcoming Nashville tour stop.

Swift and Healy reportedly dated once before, about 10 years ago.

The rumored new romance comes just weeks after Swift broke things off with her boyfriend of 6 years, actor Joe Alwyn.

