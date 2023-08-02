Today's Talker: Sporkies winners, best and worst states to retire in

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, we are talking about the sporkies winners at the State Fair and what the best and worst states to retire in are.

Sporkie winners at the Wisconsin State Fair:

The results of the 2023 Sporkies and Drinkies winners have been announced.

For the sporkies, the beer cheese Wisconsin lava cake from Wurst-Bar took 1st place this year. In 2nd, the porkie from Camp Bar. And 3rd place, deep-fried apple pie from Saz's BBQ.

The ferris mule from Old Fashioned Sipper Club won 1st place in the drinkies competition.

Best and worst states to retire in:

A website has released a list of the best and worst states to retire in.

According to Bankrate.com, Wisconsin came in at number 12.

The top 5 states are Mississippi, Missouri, West Virginia, Delaware, and the number one state to retire in is Iowa.

The worst states to retire in are Massachusetts, Washington, California, New York, and Alaska.

Bankrate says Iowa is number one because of its lower cost of living, affordable but high-quality healthcare, and low crime.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip