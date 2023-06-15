Today's Talker: Sporkies finalists announced, crickets swarm Nevada counties

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker. From weird foods at the State Fair to crickets swarming counties in Nevada, it's a unique talker today!

Sporkies finalists released for 2023 State Fair:

A first look at this year's featured food at the Wisconsin State Fair. The list of 'Sporkie' finalists includes a dill pickle donut.

It's exactly what it sounds like. How about a Wisconsin quesadilla? It includes cheese curds and chunks of brats smothered inside tortillas.

Last but not least, a dish called a 'beer cheese lava cake'. It's a pretzel bun filled with beer cheese soup. You can try them all when the State Fair opens August 3rd.

Crickets sward Nevada counties:

Millions of crickets have swarmed several counties in Nevada. The insects cover the ground, trees, and shrubs. They're even climbing the walls! The crickets made their way into town on Monday and within days had taken over some areas of the community.

According to researchers, the insects have a four-to-six-year cycle and then they disappear for a while.

The dormant period for Elko ended in 2019 so now they're back. Experts say the crickets should be out of the area by the end of the week.

