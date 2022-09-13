Watch Now
Today's Talker: Special moments from the Emmy Awards ceremony

Posted at 7:09 AM, Sep 13, 2022
MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! Celebrations might still be going on in parts of Los Angeles and Hollywood Tuesday morning. That's after the 74th annual Emmy Awards were handed out Monday night to tv's top shows and talents.

Last night's biggest winner "The White Lotus," which led the way with five wins, including outstanding limited or anthology series. The night's biggest nominee, "Succession," won outstanding drama series for the second time, though of its record 14 acting nominations, the only cast member to take home an Emmy was Matthew MacFadyen.

