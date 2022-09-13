Today's Talker: Special moments from the Emmy Awards ceremony

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! Celebrations might still be going on in parts of Los Angeles and Hollywood Tuesday morning. That's after the 74th annual Emmy Awards were handed out Monday night to tv's top shows and talents.

Last night's biggest winner "The White Lotus," which led the way with five wins, including outstanding limited or anthology series. The night's biggest nominee, "Succession," won outstanding drama series for the second time, though of its record 14 acting nominations, the only cast member to take home an Emmy was Matthew MacFadyen.

