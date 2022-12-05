Today's Talker: Some things never change. The Packers still own the Bears

Welcome back! This morning we're talking football! The Packers season has been a little shakier than usual... But some things never change -- they still own the Bears.

The Packers now with the most victories regular season-wise in NFL history, 787. It's the first time the Bears haven't held the lead, or been tied for the lead in 101 years, since 1921.

Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson came up big again for the packers in their win over the bears yesterday in Chicago. The player that people can't stop talking about had two more touchdowns in the win, which gives him 8 in the last four games.

Watson is the first Packers rookie to have touchdown catches in four straight games since Billy Howton did it back in 1952 with five straight.

