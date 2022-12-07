Today's Talker: Shania Twain is an icon, Wisconsin's favorite Christmas movie

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — We've got a couple of things trending this morning. First, social media is buzzing about the People's Choice Awards, specifically, the "Music Icon" award.

That went to none other than Shania Twain. With hits such as 'That Don't Impress Me Much' and 'Man, I feel like a woman,' the country music singer is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

If you want to see this icon in person, you're in luck, she's coming to Fiserv Forum on October 31st. Tickets are available now.

Another trending story this morning: Christmas movies! Everyone has a favorite, and many are passionate about them.

But, Google Trends is suggesting that most of the country might agree on something. One film remains a favorite for nearly 80 percent of the nation: "National Lampoons Christmas Vacation!" The movie came out in 1989 and has been a fan favorite ever since.

Now, this map shows the most popular movie by state. Wisconsin is like most of the country... we love "National Lampoons Christmas Vacation!"

Google Trends

The other state favorites were:

"It's a Wonderful Life"

"Die-hard"

"Edward Scissorhands"

"Gremlins"

