Today's Talker: Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf rides to the bathroom in style during game

We all know that when you gotta go, you gotta go.

For Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, it's more like "when you gotta go, you gotta jump on the back of a cart!"

The player had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.

The walk from the visitor's sideline to the visitor's locker room at Ford Field in Detroit is among the longest such journeys in the NFL, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

