Today's Talker: Seacrest named new Wheel of Fortune host, Chadwick Boseman honored with star on Walk of Fame

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker. Today we are talking about several celebrities, including Ryan Seacrest and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Ryan Seacrest named new host of Wheel of Fortune:

Ryan Seacrest has been named the new host of Wheel of Fortune. Sony Pictures Television announced yesterday that Seacrest has signed a multiyear deal beginning in 2024.

He will replace longtime host Pat Sajak, who announced this month he would step down from the show after four decades at the wheel. According to Sony, Sajak does plan to stay on as a consultant. Seacrest will become a consulting producer in addition to being the new host.

Chadwick Boseman among those to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame:

The late Chadwick Boseman is among the Hollywood elite who will be honored on the Walk of Fame in 2024. The class of 2024 for the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday.

Stars like Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, Michelle Yeoh, Gwen Stefani and Dr. Dre will also be honored next year.

The Walk of Fame selection committee is made up of fellow Walk of Famers. They hand-pick a group of honorees from across the entertainment world each year.

