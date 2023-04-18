Today's Talker: Run-in with a bear, pizza man stops a crime, McDonald's makes some changes

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker and we have three very different topics today.

A North Carolina man is still a little numb after he had a close encounter with a bear. He was relaxing on his lounge chair outside his home in Asheville on Tuesday when his motion detector sounded an alarm. He turned around and didn't see anything.

But moments later, a bear was staring him right in the face. Both were startled. He then grabbed a pillow and he admits his body froze. The bear did not move toward the man but instead just ran off.

Another talker topic today: a pizza delivery man in Pennsylvania quickly turned into a crime fighter over the weekend. The delivery man was working to complete the order when he noticed a police chase going on behind him.

Police say they were in pursuit of a 17-year-old and 19-year-old that allegedly stole a car, later crashing it near the home where the man was delivering a pizza. One of the suspects took off and was running from police, later being tripped by the delivery man.

And our final topic today... get ready for changes to some of your favorite burgers at McDonald's. The restaurant chain says it is upgrading its signature burgers. The changes include: softer buns, gooier cheese, and onions added right from the grill. And... Big Macs will be served with more sauce.

The upgrades will also be made for the McDouble burger, the classic cheeseburger, the double cheeseburger, and the hamburger. Mcdonald's says the new menu will be available across the country by early next year.

