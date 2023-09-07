Today's Talker: Rodgers talks about a UFO sighting on 'Hard Knocks'

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared a close encounter of the 3rd kind on the latest episode of "Hard Knocks."

Rodgers says he saw a UFO ahead of the NFL draft in 2005.

He was at his longtime friend's house in New Jersey.

Watch the video at the top of this article to see the clip of Rodgers.

