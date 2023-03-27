Today's Talker: Robert Downey Jr. considering 'Vertigo' remake

MILWAUKEE — Drone footage released by the Spanish Civil Guard shows one of the largest whale species in the world. The gigantic whale, weighing about 40 tons and measuring 55 feet long, was seen with a rare deformation -- severe scoliosis according to experts -- off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Studies have revealed that traumatic events, such as a collision with a ship, are usually the cause of abnormalities in whales.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. could star in a remake of the movie "Vertigo."

According to Variety magazine, Downey is producing the film through his Team Downey Production Company.

Alfred Hitchcock's original 1958 psychological thriller starred James Stewart as a police detective with a fear of heights brought on by a case of vertigo.

Critics widely consider it one of the best films of all time.

Over the years, movies have drawn inspiration from "Vertigo", but this would be the first remake.

