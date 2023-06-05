Today's Talker: Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé make a lot of money

Pop stars Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Beyoncé are at the top of their game - and their success goes well beyond the stage. Forbes says the three are raking in lots of money.

In fact, they are on Forbes' list of the 15 richest female celebrities. Forbes released its list on Thursday.

Rihanna is worth a staggering $1.4 billion. Taylor Swift has a net worth of $740 million, while Beyoncé is at $540 million.

You can see Forbes' full list here.

