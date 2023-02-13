Today's Talker: Rihanna is pregnant!

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker! Rihanna had a surprise guest when she appeared onstage during the Super Bowl halftime show in Glendale, Arizona.

A representative for the singer confirmed her pregnancy following the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

She cradled her stomach during the performance, appearing to show off her baby bump.

Rihanna performed well-known hits like "We Found Love," "Where Have You Been," "Diamonds" and "Work."

This is her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple had their first child in May.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip