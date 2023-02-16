Today's Talker: Rihanna appears on cover of British Vogue, Lady Gaga to star in new Joker film

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker!

Rihanna's baby made his magazine debut. The singer and her boyfriend A$Ap Rocky appeared on the March cover of British Vogue with their 9-month-old son. These are the first pictures of their son since Rihanna posted him on her TikTok in December.

The soon-to-be mom revealed she was pregnant again during her Super Bowl halftime performance. According to a source close to Rihanna, her main focus right now is on her family. The full magazine feature will be on shelves on the 21st.

We're getting our first look at Lady Gaga in the sequel to "Joker."

She and director Todd Phillips shared this image on social media.

Gaga, who's believed to be playing Batman villain Harley Quinn, is seen with her hands wrapped around Joaquin Phoenix who won an Oscar for playing joker in the first movie.

Gaga confirmed her involvement with the film last August.

It's called "Joker: Folie A Deux and it's been described as a musical.

It's set to hit theaters in October of 2024.

