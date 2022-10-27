Watch Now
Today's Talker: Rihanna announces her return to music

We can thank the "Black Panther" sequel for Rihanna finally returning to the world of music.
Posted at 6:39 AM, Oct 27, 2022
"Lift me up," is set to release tomorrow and has been recorded in five countries. The "Fenty" founder shared a snippet of it on social media yesterday

Check it out!

The song will mark Rihanna's first new music as a solo artist in six years. According to a press release, the tune was written by Rihanna, fellow artist Tems, oscar winner Ludwig Göransson and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler as a tribute to the late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman who lost his battle with cancer in 2020.

Fans will get to hear the whole "Black Panther: Wakanda forever album on November 4.

The movie releases a week later.

