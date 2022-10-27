Today's Talker: Rihanna announces her return to music

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! We can thank the "Black Panther" sequel for Rihanna finally returning to the world of music.

"Lift me up," is set to release tomorrow and has been recorded in five countries. The "Fenty" founder shared a snippet of it on social media yesterday

Check it out!

The song will mark Rihanna's first new music as a solo artist in six years. According to a press release, the tune was written by Rihanna, fellow artist Tems, oscar winner Ludwig Göransson and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler as a tribute to the late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman who lost his battle with cancer in 2020.

Fans will get to hear the whole "Black Panther: Wakanda forever album on November 4.

The movie releases a week later.

