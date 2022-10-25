Today's Talker: Remembering Leslie Jordan

Today we're talking about loved Emmy award-winning actor Leslie Jordan, who died Monday after crashing his car into a wall while driving in Hollywood.

Many of you might know him from his videos that went viral on social media during the pandemic or from his time on the NBC hit show Will and Grace where he played the hilarious Beverly Leslie.

Jordan grew to fame playing small but often scene-stealing roles on shows ranging from Murphy Brown and Boston Public to American Horror Story and Hearts Afire. As we said Jordan became a social media sensation during the pandemic, with daily Instagram posts from an Airbnb near his mother's house in Chattanooga, making him famous to a new generation of fans.

