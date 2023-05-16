Today's Talker: Reba to replace Blake Shelton on the voice, woman smuggles cocaine in fake pregnant belly

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker.

The most popular Wisconsin dog names of 2023 are in! Wag.com came up with the list based on its user data. Here's a look at the top 5 names.

Coming in at number one is Luna. That's followed by Bella, Charlie, Lucy, and Max.

"The Voice" torch is being passed from one country legend to another. Reba McEntire will replace Blake Shelton as a coach in the next season of NBC's singing competition. Shelton has been a coach since the first season in 2011 and McEntire was an advisor to his team that season.

She's currently a "Mega mentor" on season 23, lending advice to competing artists. Season 23's live shows start Monday night. Shelton announced in October this will be his last season. Reba makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall.

A woman is accused of pretending to be pregnant and hiding cocaine in a fake belly. The Anderson County, South Carolina Sheriff's Office posted a photo of a deputy posing with the rubber prosthetic belly.

During a traffic stop on Interstate 85, deputies got suspicious when a couple gave conflicting information about her due date. Deputies say the woman took off running and drugs fell out of the fake rubber belly. In all, deputies found 1,500 grams of cocaine. That's more than three pounds. Both people are charged with trafficking cocaine.

