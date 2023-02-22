Today's Talker: Queen Latifah to host NAACP Image Awards

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker.

48-year-old rapper Da Brat and wife Jessica Harris-Dupart are expecting a child. This comes after the couple experienced a miscarriage last year. In a new People interview, Da Brat said, "It's just a blessing, I'm excited." The rapper came out as gay in 2020, when she made her relationship with Harris-Dupart Instagram official.

The queen herself will host the NAACP awards this year, Queen Latifah that is.

The iconic actor and recording artist is slated to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25.

Latifah is also nominated for an Image Award this year, for her performance on CBS's "The equalizer."

The NAACP Image Awards honor and highlight the major accomplishments of multicultural artists, entertainers, and change-makers.

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are tied for the most nominations this year, earning five nods each.

