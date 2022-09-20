Watch Now
Today's Talker: Princess Charlotte's outfit is the sweetest thing ever

The little horseshoe brooch isn't like what we've seen before when it comes to the royal family wearing jewelry to honor Queen Elizabeth II
Posted at 6:40 AM, Sep 20, 2022
MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! Since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, the internet has been gushing over Princess Charlotte's outfit. Andrea brought us this story this morning, so Andrea is going to take it away!

Princess Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch to her great-grandmother's funeral as a tribute to the queen's love of horses, and the internet thinks it's the sweetest thing ever. The little horseshoe brooch isn't like what we've seen before when it comes to the royal family wearing jewelry to honor Queen Elizabeth II during this period of mourning. It is, however, a meaningful way for a girl to honor her great-grandmother's well-known love of horses.

