Today's Talker: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder on show, giant snake found on Wisconsin roof

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker. Our two topics have nothing in common other than the fact that they're both pretty strange...

Deputies capture snake trapped on roof in Barron County:

It's something you may see in Florida, but this is Wisconsin.

Deputies in Barron County responded to a call of a giant snake that snuck up on a roof.

The exotic animal is a pet that escaped the home. They eventually got it down. No people or giant scaly creatures were hurt.

The Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder:

A contestant on The Price is Right dislocated his shoulder during a celebration after he won the game Bonkers. Henry had 30 seconds to guess whether each digit in the price of a trip to Hawaii should be higher or lower than what was listed.

Well, he guessed it correctly which led to him jumping up and down cheering while pumping his arms. When he came back to spin the wheel, which advances you to the showcase showdown, the host Drew Carey said that Henry's wife will spin the wheel for him due to an injury. According to a post from the show, he is feeling better and all healed up.

