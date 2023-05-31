Today's Talker: Pokemon street names in Vegas, Scripps National Spelling Bee features Wisconsin student

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker. We have two unique topics for you today: one has to do with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and the other is Pokemon related!

Scripps National Spelling Bee:

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway, and Wisconsin's only representative is headed to the quarterfinals. Aiden says that he's way more comfortable this year at the spelling bee than he was back in 2019.

Aiden is a 7th grader from Madison. He correctly spelled the word burpee last night to advance to the fourth round of the competition. Best of luck to Aiden.

The quarterfinals start this morning. Then you can catch a special broadcast of the semi-finals tonight at 7 on Ion and Bounce TV.

The finals are set for Thursday night.

Las Vegas neighborhood feature Pokemon street names:

So... To get to my house, first you turn right on Snorlax Lane, left on Pikachu Avenue and I'm on Jigglypuff Place.

This is how residents of one Las Vegas area neighborhood may give directions to their friends. A community built by Harmony Homes in Henderson named all the streets after Pokemon characters.

The idea came from exactly where you would think, one of the construction managers' kids. And in the shadow of mega-themed casinos, the street name theming will continue.

Harmony is developing another community that will have streets named after characters on the TV show "Yellowstone."

