Today's Talker: Packers’ Lazard knocks cheesehead off Jets player

GREEN BAY, Wis. — This morning we're starting off Today's Talker with a video from the Packers game Sunday that's circling social media.

In this video tweeted out by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero you can see New York Jets' cornerback "Sauce" Gardner sporting a cheesehead after their win against the green and gold. But the Pack's Allen Lazard wasn't having it! When Lazard saw what Gardner was doing, he ran up behind him and knocked the cheesehead off his head before continuing to jog toward the Packers' locker room.

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner wearing a cheesehead as he leaves the field, until a #Packers player (looked like Allen Lazard) knocked it off his head.



Big win for the Baby Jets at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/YX1QXMbzKZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022

After the game Lazard said that there was no beef between them.

Before he put on the cheesehead, Sauce Gardner spoke with me about a big #Jets win in Green Bay. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/sBhIqfbUGY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022

And we've got another story to get to. It sure does feel like Christmas time outside today, but is it too soon to get into the spirit? Mariah Carey the unofficial queen of Christmas says it might be. She tweeted this out yesterday and now the Twitter is as lit as a Christmas tree...

Even "Little Mariah" thinks it's not time yet! Find out why she's so down and disheveled when my new Christmas fairytale comes out in November!

The Christmas Princess 🎄📖 Out 11/1 pic.twitter.com/OqAyoajMZf — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 9, 2022

