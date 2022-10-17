Today's Talker: Packers’ Lazard knocks cheesehead off Jets player

Watch Now
This morning we're starting off Today's Talker with a video from the Packers game Sunday that's circling social media. In this video tweeted out by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero you can see New York Jets' cornerback "Sauce" Gardner sporting a cheesehead after their win against the green and gold. But the Pack's Allen Lazard wasn't having it! When Lazard saw what Gardner was doing, he ran up behind him and knocked the cheesehead off his head before continuing to jog toward the Packers' locker room.
Posted at 7:04 AM, Oct 17, 2022
In this video tweeted out by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero you can see New York Jets' cornerback "Sauce" Gardner sporting a cheesehead after their win against the green and gold. But the Pack's Allen Lazard wasn't having it! When Lazard saw what Gardner was doing, he ran up behind him and knocked the cheesehead off his head before continuing to jog toward the Packers' locker room.

After the game Lazard said that there was no beef between them.

And we've got another story to get to. It sure does feel like Christmas time outside today, but is it too soon to get into the spirit? Mariah Carey the unofficial queen of Christmas says it might be. She tweeted this out yesterday and now the Twitter is as lit as a Christmas tree...

