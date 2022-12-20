Today's Talker: Packers keep their faint playoff hopes alive

GREEN BAY — There's still a chance! The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive Monday night with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers will need to win their final three games AND get help from other teams in order to make the playoffs - but it's still very much possible.

A.J. Dillon put Green Bay (6-8) ahead for good with a tiebreaking 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and also scored from 1 yard out in the third period. He ran for 36 yards on 11 carries before leaving the game midway through the second half to be evaluated for a concussion.

And among the best off-the-field highlights? None other than Gumby made an appearance in the Lambeau Field stands. He even drank a beer through his "eye."

