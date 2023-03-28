Today's Talker: Packers GM addresses Aaron Rodgers situation

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker!

Get ready for some more drama, especially if you love the Kardashians.

The Kardashians season three trailer is out, and it hints the family may be trying to manage its legacy.

The trailer shows family members questioning where their loyalties lie and what they are doing with their power and influence. Season 3 of The Kardashians will start streaming on Hulu on May 25.

The Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers even if they don't get a first-round draft pick in return.

Related: Packers GM Gutekunst said he tried to contact Rodgers before Jets talk: 'I had to do my job'

That's according to General Manager Brian Gutekunst making his first public comments this offseason.

The GM also said the team decided to begin testing the trade market after they couldn't get a hold of the star QB.

The GM says there is no timeline for a deal with the Jets but they hope to get something done soon.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip