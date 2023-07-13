Today's Talker: Packers' AJ Dillon is now an author

It's time for Today's Talker!

AJ Dillon is an author

Packers running back AJ Dillon is adding author to his resume.

He released his new children's book called 'Quadzilla Finds his Footing'.

He describes it as an uplifting story about trying new things.

The price of the book is $15 and 99 cents. You can purchase it on Amazon or the team's pro shop.

Jrue Holiday and his good deeds

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and his wife Lauren are the newest winners of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award. They won last night at the Espys for their outstanding support of Black-owned small businesses.

Jrue and his wife also started the JLH Foundation, which supports those businesses.

