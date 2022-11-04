Today's Talker: Nick Cannon expecting baby #11 (!!!)

It's now time for Today's Talker. It's another baby for Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott, who are expecting their second child together, Cannon's 11th.

The model shared Instagram photos of herself and Cannon in a bathtub, with Scott showing off her growing baby bump. Alyssa's account is private so we don't have any of those pictures to show you this morning. But she did caption the picture as "This is a miracle & a blessing." The pregnancy comes almost one year after the death of the pair's 5-month-old son Zen, who died in 2021 after developing a malignant brain tumor.

Cannon is a father to 10 other children, including Zen; Monroe and Moroccan, born in 2011, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, born in Feb. 2017, Powerful Queen, born Dec. 2020, and Rise Messiah, born two months ago, with model Brittany Bell; Onyx Ice Cole, also born in born in September with photographer Ianisha Cole; Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, born in June 2021, shared with Abby de la Rosa; Legendary Love born in June 2022 with model Bre Tiesi.

