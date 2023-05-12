Today's Talker: NFL schedules and the new Sesame Street character

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker and we are discussing NFL schedules and a new character on Sesame Street!

The NFL's 2023 regular season schedule has been released.

The Tennessee Titans had a little fun with fans for their schedule and it doesn't seem like people in Nashville really know the teams the Titans are playing.

Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the children's show Sesame Street has welcomed its first Filipino character.

Meet TJ. He's the program's latest Asian-American muppet.

Filipino-American animator Bobby Pontillas based TJ on two of his friends' kids.

Pontillas wrote on Instagram that he and Sesame Workshop's creative director of character design collaborated on the character.

Puppeteer and performer Yinan Shentu is the voice for TJ.

A Korean-American character, Ji-Young, was introduced on Sesame Street in 2021.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip